Restaurant owners protest outside Sam Page’s office following lawsuits, new dining restrictions

CLAYTON, Mo. – Restaurant owners protested outside of County Executive Sam Page’s office in Clayton Thursday morning after filing lawsuits about new restrictions on dining.

About 40 restaurants filed a lawsuit Wednesday claiming Page is overreaching by issuing a public health order halting indoor dining.

Michael Saracino of Bartolino’s said no indoor dining is devastating to employees in the front and back of the house.

He said with carryout, restaurants can only do 20-30 percent of their normal business and that’s not enough.

Saracino was the one to get the ball rolling on this lawsuit because believes politicians should not be able to unilaterally pass restrictions they want.

Sam Page addressed a lawsuit before one was actually filed, saying businesses have a right to launch a legal fight, but he is confident in their legal standing based on similar suits filed earlier in the pandemic.