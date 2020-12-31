Restauranteurs ready for indoor dining ban to be lifted in St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo. – The ban on indoor dining at restaurants in St. Louis County is coming to an end. It will be lifted Monday, Jan. 4, nearly seven weeks after taking effect, even though COVID-19 hospitalizations are high and expected to climb higher in the wake of the holiday season.

“I hope we can all join supporting our local restaurants,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Wednesday.

Signs in closed restaurant and bars blame Page for running them out of business under the county’s “Safer at Home” plan, which included the indoor dining ban.

The ban effect Nov. 17 while all surrounding county health departments in Missouri continued to allow their bars and restaurants to offer indoor service with restrictions.

Total confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations are actually higher now (943 Tuesday) than when the ban started (928), according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

However, a spokesman for the county’s health department said a steep drop in daily new cases led to change; down from more than 800 then to fewer than 400 now.

About four weeks after a county health inspector found the Acapulco Restaurant and Lounge in St. Ann had complied with the order, the health department closed it Sunday for allowing indoor service.

The owners are not bitter and have already applied to reopen Monday with indoor dining under the new restrictions announced by Page.

They include a 25 percent capacity limit, 10 p.m. closing time, and plexiglass dividers at bars.

Lifting the ban may save Acapulco, which has been a part of St. Louis County for more than four decades.

“Forty-four years … founded by my mother in 1976, right here in St. Ann,” said Mari Zegar, one of the restaurant’s owners. “The extra steps are simple. We could have done this all along…being able to have people dine-in means more revenue; jobs back; waitresses can come in. It’d be nice to see the people again because all of our customers are like family.”

Also, under the county’s new indoor dining guidelines, at least one person in every group dining-in must provide their name and contact information to help with contact tracing in the event of new reported COVID infections.