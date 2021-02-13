Restaurants adapt for first Valentine’s Day during COVID

ST. LOUIS – Valentine’s Day 2020 was the last holiday before the coronavirus hit the St. Louis region. Since then, restaurants have learned to adapt and navigate through a pandemic.

As the weekend of love approaches, some restaurants said they are just grateful to be open during a normally busy weekend.

“Valentine’s Day in a normal year…the tables would be overflowing.” Annie Gunn’s Owner Tom Sehnart said.

Annie Gunn’s in Chesterfield is booked for the entire weekend and has been for at least a month.

With reduced capacity, even at 50%, due to the latest updated regulations in St. Louis County, the restaurant can’t use many more tables because 6-foot social distancing still in place.

“We’re such a small footprint with the very cautious and very needed 6-foot spacing, we still can’t use a lot of our tables,” Sehnart said. “But people still feel comfortable and that’s the main thing.”

With 50% reduced capacity, that means restaurants are typically only getting half of the reservations they would normally get. But, after a wild year, Sehnart said they are grateful to just be open.

“We want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem, its different but we feel very blessed, after being closed a couple months altogether, 50% is good and I think it’s going in the right direction,” Sehnart said.

Edgewild in Chesterfield echoed the same message.

“The fact that it is a 3-day weekend supports us because we get an extra day. Since Valentines is on a Sunday, everyone goes out Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so it’s a little bit of a bonus,” Edgewild Operating Partner Aaron Baggett said.

Not every table can be used, and especially with the cold weather, they can’t use the tables on their covered and heated deck.

“Because it is a deck, the air comes up from the bottom so we’re not going to seat it over the weekend because it’s so cold, your legs freeze while your top is warm but during the normal wintertime it was 20, 25 degrees or more, we can sit out here and most people like to,” Baggett said.

Edgewild has a few more reservations open during the weekend, as of Friday afternoon.

The latest coronavirus regulations for St. Louis County also allow an extended hour of operation. The change came just in time for Valentine’s weekend

“On Friday and Saturday, were closing the kitchen at 10, extending it out a little bit, get a little bit more sales,” Baggett added.