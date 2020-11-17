Restaurants brace for indoor dining ban in St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo. – Restaurants are hanging on to hope as they brace for what will be a tough four weeks – at least.

St. Louis County’s indoor dining ban takes effect Tuesday. The measure is being put into place to stem the tide of COVID-19 cases. The ban applies to restaurants and bars in the county. And business owners are concerned.

“Obviously we’re worried about our business and our ability to stay alive,” said Matt McGuire, owner of Louie on Demun in Clayton.

Louie on Demun will offer curbside and carryout orders during the indoor dining ban.

The unseasonably mild weather would make patio seating at Louie on Demun an option, but McGuire said it is unclear whether such a move would be even worth it.

After a full shutdown earlier in the year, McGuire said this latest round of restrictions is frustrating.

“We all have bills and things we have to pay. We have children. Stuff like that. That’s a big weight of the concern. And then you also want to be a good citizen. You want to be a good neighbor. And you want to help. It just doesn’t seem like [the new rules] will,” he said.

McGuire said he understands the need to do something to slow the spread of COVID-19. He believes the rules for restaurants should be the same for everyone. Louie on Demun sits near the St. Louis County-St. Louis City border. The city has not enacted a ban on indoor dining.

“The complete lack of coordination,” he said. “We live in a metropolitan area where a whole half of the metropolitan area is not following suit with the same thing. So, it doesn’t seem like it will do anything. But maybe it will; I don’t know,” he said.

The answer will come in the next four weeks. And McGuire is hoping the community comes through.

His goal: to keep employees on payroll, and to keep the business alive.

“The last shutdown, we were incredibly heartened and surprised by people’s generosity and support,” he said. “And we’re going to have to lean on them again. And we’re going to have to lean on them again.”