A series of special elections are taking place on Tuesday in the area, including a vote on the annexation of a 2-square-mile unincorporated area of St. Louis County into Manchester. This area houses businesses and about 6,500 residents. Voters can decide whether to approve or reject the annexation, a divisive and controversial issue.

The annexation may lead to higher property taxes, according to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, who also expressed concerns about losing the county’s police services. Manchester officials argue that the issue revolves around taxes, with the city needing the revenue from businesses in the annexed area. Both sides are actively campaigning, and the annexation must be approved by voters in both Manchester and the proposed annexation area to pass.

Balloting is also happening in St. Charles, Arnold and St. John to adopt a special three percent municipal tax on recreational marijuana sales.