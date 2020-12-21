Retired NFL player hosts 29th annual Christmas toy drive in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The Demetrious Johnson Foundation hosted its 29th annual Christmas Toy Giveaway on Sunday. And like everything else this year, the toy drive operated differently this year because of the pandemic.

“It’s just the idea that you can help make someone’s Christmas brighter and they are concerned enough as an organization to make that a priority,” said St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden.

The toy giveaway had to be a drive-thru event this year, with more than a thousand kids receiving gifts. The parents and kids were grateful for the kind gesture.

Johnson, who grew up in the Darst-Webbe Housing Project and went on to play in the NFL, said the need is greater due to the pandemic.

“People are losing their jobs and health. COVID-19 is destroying families. This is the time to really step up to the plate and help those in need,” he said.

Chief Hayden decided to lend a helping to hand to help make the holiday season brighter.

“The foundation continues to bless the community in a time like this, where a lot of people are out of jobs and a lot of people are homeless,” he said. “It’s just been a tragic year for us.”

A coalition of volunteers and organizations like The R. Whittington Foundation helped by donating holiday gifts.

“During this pandemic, I realized there are so many people hurting and so many people in need. So, I’m truly honored to be a blessing to our community for the last 20 years. This is what I do. I was a young man that grew up without, so I get it,” Whittington said.