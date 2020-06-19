Retired police detectives try to solve decades-old Creve Coeur murder case

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – It’s a case three retired police detectives just can’t forget – the unsolved murder of a Scottish national at a seminary in Creve Coeur.

The Creve Coeur detectives have about 100 years of experience between them. They’re hoping that experience will lead to an arrest.

Retired detectives and police captains Dennis Spoerry, George Hodak, and Dale Bailey say they’re are back on the murder case of Elizabeth Mackintosh. The brutal homicide occurred in March 1990 at Covenant Theological Seminary, near Conway Road and Interstate 270.

“This is the one case in my career we weren’t able to settle,” Bailey said.

Mackintosh was a student and was working on campus to pay for her tuition. Her body was found brutalized in the men’s room of the chapel. She was 50.

“An electrical cord was used to tie her up to the top of a stall in the bathroom,” said Creve Coeur Det. Doug Manniner, who is currently working on the case.

Manniner said Mackintosh died from strangulation. She also suffered puncture wounds to her neck.

“We believe the weapon was pair of scissors,” he said.

Detectives called it a rage murder; there were no signs of sexual assault or robbery.

“This is the only unsolved case, homicide, in Creve Coeur’s history,” Hodak said.

They are going through everything collected in the case over three decades. They’ve made some progress.

“We have eliminated a suspect,” Spoerry said.

They are now focused on one man as the suspect but he’s not cooperating. They’re hopeful advances in technology like DNA could help them bring charges.

“It’s the case that bugged us for 30 years,” Spoerry said.

Hodak added: “It’s a policeman’s nightmare, to have a murder suspect still running around out there and you can’t do anything about it.

Their goal is to bring Mackintosh’s loved ones some sort of peace.

“What is left of the family would love to finally see this come to some kind of conclusion,” Bailey said.

Mackintosh’s parents were alive when she was murdered; they have since past. She still has siblings alive who are seeking justice.