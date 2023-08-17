DARDENNE PRAIRIE, Mo. – Patricia McBride and her husband were watching FOX 2 months ago when they saw a four bedroom, two-and-a-half bath St. Jude Dream Home in Dardenne Prairie and decided to take a chance.

“Watching Channel 2 when we had it and said, ‘Yeah, let’s give it a shot,’” Patricia said. “We did and thought no more about it.”

Patricia went online and was one of 16,000 people to buy a $100 ticket for a chance at the $700,000 home. All proceeds from the contest are donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Cut to Thursday morning on FOX 2 News in the Morning, when Patricia had her name drawn on air as the Dream Home winner.

“Actually, received a text before I got the call,” she said. “My niece texted before I got the call, and she said, ‘Did you just win a home?’ Then my husband hands me the phone, and this woman said she was from St. Jude and asked me my name, and I just could not believe it. Oh my God, I just could not believe it.”

Patricia and her husband are both retired and have been wanting to find a new place to call home.

“Yes,” she said. “To an absolutely wonderful, wonderful cause. So, we just took a chance, you know, to own your dream home. Nobody ever thinks they’re going to win. Especially not me.”