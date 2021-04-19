Return of cold weather expected to delay St. Louis County pothole repairs into May

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis area road crews rushed to squeeze in pothole repairs ahead of Tuesday’s big weather change, with possible snow and below-freezing temperatures. 

The bad news is this pothole season may stretch on for another month or more. 

Whopper potholes remained in parts of the City of St. Louis: ankle deep, if not deeper.  

Nearly three weeks into April and the blower sound you heard on New Ballwin Road in west St. Louis County was from a pothole crew prepping a repair instead of someone working in their yard. 

Workers keep filling them but the potholes keep coming across the region.   

“I just started riding my bike,” said Amy Bartnett of Ballwin. “This area right here is really bumpy and scary. I (fear) after I fall in a pothole, I’ll get run over by a car.” 

David Wrone of the St. Louis County Department of Transportation said it could be late May before the county crews were finished filling all of the potholes that have opened up in the wake of a deep freeze and heavy snowfall in mid-February.   

“We typically have teams out every day. You patch a couple and then two more will develop somewhere else,” he said. “We’re just going to be at it until they’re all gone…we did have that late Winter burst in mid-February where it was so brutally cold and we did get quite a bit of precipitation. Then, four days later, it was like 65 degrees. That tends to create problems with the pavement.” 

Telle Tire in Richmond Heights continues to see car problems weekly, if not daily, resulting from those pavement problems (potholes): cracked wheels, flat tires, and more.   

“Not to mention rubbing bushings, ball joints, sway bar end links, tie rods,” said Bart Rogers, Telle Tire. “I hit the same pothole every single day. I can hear those suspension parts on my car loosening up.”  

“Our average is about 15,000 potholes (repaired) a year (in St. Louis County),” Wrone said.     

He expected to be near that average this year with pothole season stretching into mid-to-late May. 

