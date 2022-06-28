POTOSI, Mo. – The Collector of Revenue in Washington County, Missouri has been arrested and charged for alleged misconduct following a state police investigation.

The Washington County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Carla Zettler, 50, with three counts of stealing, one count of forgery, and one count of official misconduct on Wednesday, June 22. On Monday, June 27, she was charged with an additional count of stealing.

According to Master Sgt. Shawn Griggs, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Zettler’s arrest was the result of an investigation by members of the state police’s Division of Drug and Crime Control’s unit in Troop C. Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen requested the investigation.

Zettler was arrested on June 28. She remains in custody at the county jail on a $10,000 bond.

Griggs said the state police investigation is still ongoing.