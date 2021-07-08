Reward grows to $25,000 in murder of Ladue High School Graduate

ST. LOUIS – The family of Ethan Sandhu hopes an increase in a reward through CrimeStoppers will lead to an arrest in the shooting death of the 18-year-old from Olivette.

The recent graduate of Ladue High School was shot and killed June 2 in the St. Louis Place neighborhood of north St. Louis.

“I don’t want anyone else to lose a child unnecessarily to gun violence,” said Ethan’s mother, Mary Kay Sandhu.

Her family is putting up the additional money for the reward through CrimeStoppers.

Sandhu said her son believed in equality for everyone and cared deeply about protecting the environment.

“For my birthday and Mother’s Day this year, he put out bird feeders to bring in the biodiversity of the songbirds and to help them,” she said.

Sandhu also said she’s grateful for a 911 call that was made soon after her son was shot.

“I know it could have saved him and I appreciate their bravery,” she said.

Anyone with information in the case can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.