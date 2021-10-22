Reward increases to $10,000 to find St. Louis shooters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The reward to find the suspects who killed a St. Louis man in September has increased to $10,000. Police are asking for tips to help solve this crime and have surveillance video of the suspect’s vehicles. They want to know if anyone recognizes the vehicles or their owners.

Police were called to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of 20th Street on September 20 at around 8:40 pm. They found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Cedric Owens

Cedric Owens, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were also injured. Two of them had gunshot wounds to their heads. Another person was shot in the leg.

Investigators are looking for the people responsible for the shooting. They are asking anyone who knows something, to say something to the police. You may receive a

$10,000 reward if your information leads to a felony arrest.

The Crimestoppers program helps tips to remain anonymous while ensuring tipsters are rewarded. All tips into Crimestoppers are completely anonymous. They have no caller ID, no voicemail and no way to trace an IP address.

CrimeStoppers Tip Hotline: 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stlrcs.org.