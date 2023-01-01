The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Missouri, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of December 11. Forbes lists 7 billionaires in Missouri.

#7. Jim McKelvey

– Net worth: $1.5 billion (#1,897 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: St. Louis, Missouri

– Source of wealth: mobile payments, Self Made

#6. Robert Clark

– Net worth: $1.6 billion (#1,754 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: St. Louis, Missouri

– Source of wealth: construction, Self Made

#5. Rodger Riney & family

– Net worth: $3.3 billion (#869 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: St. Louis, Missouri

– Source of wealth: discount brokerage, Self Made

#4. Jim Kavanaugh

– Net worth: $3.7 billion (#775 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: St. Louis, Missouri

– Source of wealth: IT provider, Self Made

#3. David Steward

– Net worth: $6.0 billion (#422 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: St. Louis, Missouri

– Source of wealth: IT provider, Self Made

#2. Pauline MacMillan Keinath

– Net worth: $7.2 billion (#315 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: St. Louis, Missouri

– Source of wealth: Cargill

#1. John Morris

– Net worth: $8.0 billion (#250 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Springfield, Missouri

– Source of wealth: sporting goods retail, Self Made

