ST. LOUIS – On Monday, Richmond Heights signed an ordinance about the tax on marijuana. The city council approved the additional 3% tax on the sale of marijuana.

The 6% sales tax will have to be paid by anyone who buys marijuana from a licensed store. Amendment 3, which was approved by voters and has been part of Missouri law since December 8, gives cities and towns the choice to add a 3% local sales tax.

Locally, the tax money could be used for a number of projects and administrative tasks.