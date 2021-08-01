Richmond Heights MetroLink halts service following a nearby shooting

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – One man was hospitalized late Sunday afternoon following a shooting near the Richmond Heights MetroLink Station.

According to Colonel Gerry Rohr, chief of the Richmond Heights Police Department, the shooting happened prior to 5:15 p.m. on Galleria Parkway near Interstate 170.

The victim, an adult male, was conscious and alert. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Rohr said.

Witnesses told police they saw a suspect carrying some type of rifle and running to the Boulevard St. Louis parking garage. The suspect was later seen walking south from the garage.

Businesses at the Boulevard St. Louis were temporarily locked down as a precautionary measure. The MetroLink also halted operations around the Richmond Heights, Clayton, and Brentwood stops while police went looking for the suspect.

The suspect is still at large and the investigation is ongoing, Rohr said.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect is asked to contact the Richmond Heights Police Department at 314-655-3610.