Richmond Heights Police Department deploys body cameras to officers

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO – Body Cameras and its footage always seem to be the first line of questioning once a controversial incident happens involving police.

Now after 2 years, Richmond Heights, along with several other St. Louis county municipal police departments are now equipped with body cameras.

“We want the public to know we’re hearing them when they are calling for us to improve,” said Officer Allison Brown.

Brown says all 41 officers in the department will now be strapped with an HD – Panasonic body camera that starts pre-recording 30 second before an officer officially presses the button to start the tape.

“On the side there are buttons to classify what kind of call you’re on,” Brown said describing the functions of the body cam. “We’ll press the numbers if it was a miscellaneous call like a stalled vehicle, if it was an arrest you’ll press a different button. That classifies it so that later it’s easier for us to find.”

That’s because officers never know when they’ll have to potentially release the body cam video.

As the national debate continues on police accountability, Richmond Heights Police Department isn’t exempt for being in the spotlight for debatable encounters.

Just last year, the shooting death of 23-year-old Terry Tillman catapulted the demand for police body cameras.

In that deadly shooting and for years, the St. Louis County NAACP has been calling for body cameras and believes this latest development is the step forward that’s needed for transparency.

Heather Taylor with the Ethical Society of Police agrees and both say hopeful county and city police departments will do the same.

As for Richmond Heights Police, they’re hoping this is a step in the right direction for their community.

“We know their trust has to be earned and we’re trying to take steps to earn that trust,” said Brown.