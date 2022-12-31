ST. LOUIS – Two organizations have teamed up to offer a free and safe ride for up to 2,000 Missourians through New Year’s Day, including people in St. Louis.

Breakthru Beverage Missouri and Absolut Vodka will offer free rides to people in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and Columbia from 2 p.m. Saturday (New Year’s Eve) to 2 a.m. Sunday (New Year’s Day). The rides are offered through rideshare partner Lyft and part of the Safe Home After Every Occasion social responsibility program.

Missourians can score a free ride home (up to $30 value) by using ride code: BBGMONYE2022 on Lyft. The code will also be posted on Breakthru Beverage Missouri’s website and social media channels including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“Breakthru Beverage Missouri is pleased to continue to sponsor Safe Home After Every Occasion with the generous help of our supplier partner Pernod Ricard to help Missourians celebrate New Year’s Eve responsibly by planning ahead for a safe ride home,” said Scott Johnson, Executive Vice President of Breakthru Beverage Missouri.

Since the program’s inception, it has provided more than 100,000 Missourians a free ride home.