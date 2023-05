Ringo Starr performs at The Greek Theatre on Saturday, July 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

ST. LOUIS – Rock and roll legend Ringo Starr will be making a one-night stop in St. Louis this fall. The Fabulous Fox Theatre will host the performance Saturday, September 23. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, May 12, at 10:00 a.m.

Strarr is commonly-known as the drummer of 60s rock band ‘The Beatles.’ He also won two Grammy Awards as a member of the band.

The show will feature stars like Gregg Bissonette, Colin Hay, and Steve Lukather as well.