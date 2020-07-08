Breaking News
Rise in COVID-19 cases worries tourist destination Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — A surge in coronavirus cases is proving worrisome in the popular southwestern Missouri tourist destination of Branson.

The Kansas City Star reports that confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, have more than doubled in less than two weeks in Taney County, which is where Branson is located. On June 26, the county had just 43 confirmed cases.

As of Wednesday, it had reported 107 cases and two deaths. Branson has a wide array of shows and attractions and is among the most popular tourist destinations in the Midwest.

Community leaders are now stressing the need for face coverings, though they’re stopping short of requiring them.

