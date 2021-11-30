‘Rise of Gay Rights’ exhibit removed from Missouri Capitol now in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An exhibit removed from the Missouri Capitol is now in St. Louis. “Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights” will be displayed at several locations in the region from November 30 into 2022.

The “Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights” is a traveling exhibit made in 2017 by students at the University of Missouri Kansas City. It focuses on gay rights groups from the 1950s and the struggle for the LGBT community.

Several organizations and businesses will be hosting the exhibit. The first three locations have been announced:

November 30 through December 10 at the Cortex Innovation Community’s Civic Lounge in the Innovation Hall building, 4220 Duncan Avenue, St. Louis, 63110. The building will be open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

December 11 through January 5 at the Gallery at the District, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Suite 207, Chesterfield from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

January 6 through February 3 in the Food Hall at City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis, MO 63110.

Why did Missouri take the exhibit down? The state said it received complaints about the exhibit and the right steps weren’t taken for it to be on display. In the dozens of emails from DNR, there’s no mention of the exhibit needing approval, just that there were complaints from others in the Capitol.

The exhibit was moved to the Lohman Building between the governor’s mansion and the Capitol. The public was allowed to see it there through December 26, 2021. It appears to have been removed from that location early and now it is in the St. Louis area.