Rising prices of gas, grain, and fertilizer impacting local farmers

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Local farmers are feeling the effects of rising prices of gas, grain, and fertilizer. Prices were already high, but with the war and tariffs, they’ve gotten worse.

Over the last two years, the impacts of the pandemic and a backed-up global supply chain have already taken a toll on farmers. Combine that with recent tariffs on Russia for its war in Ukraine and a bad situation has only become worse.

Tom Goeke is the co-owner of Herman’s Orchard and Farm in St. Charles. He’s been a farmer for close to 30 years.

Herman’s grows upwards of 40,000 produce and plants — including apples and pumpkins in the fall and broccoli, Brussel sprouts, and flowers during the winter.

His big crop right now is his famous tomatoes. He said the rise in fertilizer price won’t affect how much and what kind they buy and plant, but it will affect customers at the cash register.

“It’s going to be traumatic, and we’re going to have to sacrifice a little,” said Goeke. “Right now I have to keep doing what I’m doing even though it’s costing me more. I won’t see the initial impact until I open my market up, and the big markets open up downtown, and we see how they handle it.”

According to the Missouri Corn Growers Association, fertilizer prices have increased as much as 200%. A variety of factors makes this price hike even worse. This includes an already short supply of workers and foreign products.

Goeke uses some diesel for his machinery in the field, but high gas prices don’t really affect Herman’s because they don’t distribute beyond his region. It will, however, affect those who rely on it for profit.

“The challenge that we’re facing is that the magnitude of the costs are greater than they have been for a long time,” said Brad Taylor, an associate professor at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.

“The survival of our industry is really dependent on how well we increase our efficiency and try to cut the costs that won’t affect our crop in order to make it through this time period.”

Echoing Goeke, who now wades through uncharted territory.

“If we do our job right, it’s not as strong. If we don’t do our job right it will be, it will be strong,” said Goeke.

It’s now a waiting game to see how high these prices will go as war rages on.