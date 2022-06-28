ST. LOUIS – A Ritenour High School choir teacher has been charged with sexual contact with a student.

Richard Bell, 60, was indicted by a St. Louis County Grand Jury on Tuesday. His bond has been set at $50,000.

A St. Ann Police Department investigation found Bell had inappropriately touched a student, age 15, at school. Another student saw the contact.

The school’s file on Bell “had similar allegations against him in 2008, when he signed a memo stating he would not touch students and would maintain appropriate relationships with students.”

“I applaud this young person and witness for having the courage to speak up,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. “No one should tolerate a teacher inappropriately touching a student. Of all places, our schools should be safe spaces for our youth.”