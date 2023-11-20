ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The anticipation of the annual Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses is bringing out some good-natured back and forth during Monday afternoon’s weigh-in at River City Casino.

Competitors representing local police and fire departments met eye-to-eye ahead of the traditional Thanksgiving Eve fight-night fundraiser. The event features 12 bouts of boxing and mixed martial arts. People can watch the event live and in person at the Enterprise Center, or watch it from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night on FOX 2.

“This is where they actually make sure the guys are healthy. They have to go see a doctor,” St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said. “We have the medical examiner here professionally, so they have Dr. Gill checking them out, and again right before the fight as well. But today they have to, since they are professional bouts, they have to make weight.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit The Backstoppers, which provides ongoing financial support for the families of first responders who die or suffer major injuries while in the line of duty.

Since 1987, Backstoppers has raised more than $11 million, according to Ron Battelle, the organization’s president.

“I always say, where would the Backstoppers be without those $11 million? Our assistance is immediate and ongoing, and we pay for mortgages and education. I always say to kids we cover from daycare to college, and they are. We pay for their medical expenses.”