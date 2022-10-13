ST. LOUIS – Organizers of the River City Historically Black College and University Football Classic made an abrupt announcement about this weekend’s event. The game between the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M University was set to kick off at The Dome at America’s Center this Sunday, but organizers say they had to make a decision to cancel the event, leaving many people disappointed.

The group in charge of the event says it couldn’t sell enough tickets because of problems caused by Dome personnel. They accuse Dome officials of intentionally implementing invalid ticket promo codes.

However, Explore St. Louis disagrees and says the game was unable to secure a title sponsor and blames poor ticket sales on the group in charge of the event, saying they got a late start.

The game has been relocated to the campus of the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff at Simmons Bank Field. The football game will be played on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 3 p.m. The classic was canceled because they say they experienced substantial and critical interference concerning producing and promoting the event at the hands of Explore St. Louis – Dome at America’s Center, Critical, and KEY Personnel (Key Dome Personnel).