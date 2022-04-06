ST. LOUIS – The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch on the St. Louis Riverfront is hiring 40 employees ahead of the summer cruising season.



Positions available include servers, bartenders, deckhands, mates, a riverboat captain, and ticket agents. Employee perks include a free MetroTransit pass, a $500 hiring incentive, and flexible scheduling.



For more information about the jobs and how to apply, visit: riverboatstljobs.com.

