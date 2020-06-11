Riverboats are back in business on the St. Louis Riverfront

FLORISSANT, MO - Officer disciplinary history is not public record, similar to personnel records of many professionals unless a department chooses to release that history or it’s obtained through a court order in a criminal case.

So, we asked Florissant Police Chief Tim Fagan, “Will the department release details of the officer’s disciplinary history and possible complaints?” Chief Fagan answered, “At this time we’re not going to release anything. Obviously, there’s an ongoing criminal investigation that’s occurring and we don’t want to do anything to taint that investigation.”