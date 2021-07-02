Riverfest in St. Charles returns in full swing this Independence Day weekend

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The annual Riverfest for the Fourth of July weekend is back in full swing in St. Charles.

Last year, the event only consisted of a fireworks show, but this year Riverfest will have music, vendors, games, and a carnival.

“We have lots of rides for the kids,” said Dan Kronkeola, director of the Greater St. Charles Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“We have hospitality areas. We have 36 vendors who are going to be selling food and all kinds of things. So we are really excited to get back to pre-pandemic Riverfest because last year all we did was fireworks.”



Riverfest started Friday, July 2, at 5 p.m. at Frontier Park, and will continue through Sunday, July 4, until 10 p.m. Fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m. on Independence Day.



“Due to the weather and mother nature, we really think they’re going to be strong, so we are ready,” Krankeola said. “We have plenty of cold beer. Plenty of space here on the riverfront. So we’re really excited to welcome people back.”



Word of the Delta variant doesn’t seem to be scaring people off. Instead, they feel this past year has shown how resilient people can be when utilizing resources.



“I think everyone should get vaccinated,” visitor Jeff Nickles said. “I think that’s important and a first step. I think we’ve proven as a society that we can overcome things and just be vigilant and will make it through.”

Frontier Park is a big, open area that Krankeola said is perfect for social distancing.

