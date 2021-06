ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City Water will close Riverview Drive from the area of Scranton Avenue to 270 Monday morning.

The closure begins at 6:30 a.m. for repairs. This stretch of road will be closed until late Friday.

The detour route is along Bellefontaine Road.

