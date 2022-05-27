ST. LOUIS – Riverview Gardens School District announced major pay increases for summer school educators.

The district announced it will double wages for facilitators and teachers working during the summer 2022 semester. Pay for facilitators will go from $35 to $70 an hour. Teacher pay will go from $25 to $50 an hour. Pay for support staff will also double.

The money for the raises comes from the more than $1 million allocated to the district by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to support summer programs.

If you would like to apply, visit https://rgsdmo.org/jobs.