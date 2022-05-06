ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is a new view on the horizon in the Riverview Gardens School District. Discover new career and growth opportunities while helping to educate the next generation of leaders. Riverview Gardens School District is hosting a Career Fair Saturday, May 7th from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm.

Riverview Gardens School District is seeking dedicated individuals in the following fields: teaching, administration, nursing, technology, clerical, custodial, coaching, food service, maintenance, security and more.

On-the-spot interviews are available. Please bring a resume. For more information, visit rgsdmo.org/jobs.