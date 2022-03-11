Riverview Gardens School District hosting a career fair Saturday

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Discover new career and growth opportunities while helping to educate the next generation of leaders. Riverview Gardens School District is hosting a Career Fair Saturday, March 12 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

They are seeking dedicated individuals in the following fields: teaching, administration, nursing, technology, clerical, custodial, coaching, food service, maintenance, security, and more. On-the-spot interviews are available. Please bring a resume.


For more information, visit RGSDMO.org slash jobs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News