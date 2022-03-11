Riverview Gardens School District hosting a career fair Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Discover new career and growth opportunities while helping to educate the next generation of leaders. Riverview Gardens School District is hosting a Career Fair Saturday, March 12 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

They are seeking dedicated individuals in the following fields: teaching, administration, nursing, technology, clerical, custodial, coaching, food service, maintenance, security, and more. On-the-spot interviews are available. Please bring a resume.



For more information, visit RGSDMO.org slash jobs.