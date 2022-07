ST. LOUIS – The Riverview Gardens School District is hosting a career fair Thursday.

They’re looking to hire teachers as well as nurses, security officers, and food service workers. They also need tech workers, custodians, and maintenance people. The career fair is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, Thursday, July 21, and Thursday, July 28.

Bring a resume to the district’s administration building on Northumberland Drive.