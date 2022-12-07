ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is a new view on the horizon in the Riverview Gardens School District. Find new ways to advance in your career and help teach the next generation of leaders. Riverview Gardens School District is hosting a Career and hiring Fair on Thursday, December 8th from 4 pm. until 7 P.M.

The school district is seeking candidates in the following fields: professional development coordinator, guidance counselors, social workers, teachers, district safety officers, home-to-school coordinator, electricians, support staff, and more.

On-the-spot interviews are available. Organizers are asking attendees to bring a resume. For more information, visit rgsdmo.org/jobs