ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is a new view on the horizon in the Riverview Gardens School District. Discover new career and growth opportunities while helping to educate the next generation of leaders. They are hosting a Career Fair on Thursday, July 28th from 4 pm. until 7 P.M.

Riverview Gardens School District is seeking dedicated individuals in the following fields: teaching, administration, clerical, food service, maintenance, Instructional assistants, technology, nursing, security, and custodial.

On-the-spot interviews are available. They are asking people attending to bring a resume. For more information, visit rgsdmo.org/jobs.