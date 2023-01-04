ST. LOUIS – The Rizzuto Show is parting ways with radio personality Tony Patrico.

A Twitter page for the show, powered by 105.7 The Point, announced Wednesday morning that Patrico “is no longer with Hubbard Radio or a member of The Rizzuto Show.” The statement did not offer further comment behind the decision.

Patrico was previously a co-host of The Rizzuto Show with Moon Valjean and the late Jeff Burton, who died last year after a battle with prostate cancer. Support for the show grew in 2022 amid Burton’s battle.

Additionally, Patrico was briefly on leave several years ago after surgery for kidney cancer.