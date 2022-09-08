CLAYTON, Mo. – The popular St. Louis Art Fair returns to Clayton this weekend, but street and parking lot closures are already happening Thursday morning.

At Central and Carondelet, you can see a couple of tents are already set up for the fair. The area will certainly be crowded with people once the fair is up and running. Here are the closures happening Thursday morning and later in the evening.

Starting at 6:00 a.m., Central Avenue will close from just south of Maryland to Carondelet. The intersection with Forsyth Boulevard will remain open. The parking lot at 40 South Central Avenue will close at 6:00 a.m. as well as Brentwood Boulevard from Forsyth Boulevard to Maryland Avenue. Then at 6:00 p.m., Meramec Avenue from Maryland just north of Carondelet will close. Forsyth from Brentwood Boulevard to Bemiston will also shut down at that time.

Here’s some video from the St. Louis Art Fair back in 2019. This is the 29th year for the St. Louis Art Fair. It’s a nationally juried fine arts and craft show that is consistently ranked as one of the nation’s top art fairs. Artists will be here from 33 states and three countries.

This year’s theme is “Love Is In The Art.” The St. Louis Art Show starts Friday, September 9, and runs through Sunday, September 11. It’s open from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Friday. Then on Saturday, it’s open from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m., and on Sunday, the hours are 11:00 a.m. until 5 p.m.