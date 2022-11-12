ST. LOUIS — Due to the winter weather, a major wreck happened on an icy bridge.

Interstates 44 and 55 are closed due to a major wreck. At least two tractor-trailers were involved in a crash with several other cars.

Fox 2’s Andy Banker is on the phone. He is in the east St. Louis area and saw the wreck firsthand.

“44/55 northbound and southbound, on the southern edge of Downtown, just southeast of Busch Stadium, are all shut down,” said Banker on the phone.

He said that the elevated roads are iced over. To get into Illinois, he said he had to take the east bridge, and it was total ice. He said that he had to cross the bridge at about 4 miles per hour.

“Once you get back down to ground level, everything is fine,” said Banker. “I am in east St. Louis now, and even the ground is still covered. When you cross the bridges and overpasses, they are all ice.”

The Poplar street bridge is now up and moving again.

If crossing bridges and elevated roads, drive carefully and watch out for weather hazards.