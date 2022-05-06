It’s been a historic wet week across the metro with record rainfall causing its fair share of weather woes. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, at least five roads are closed due to flooding in multiple counties throughout the area.

Here’s a list of roads you should avoid this weekend:

Route AA (Jefferson County)

Route F (Jefferson County)

Route AC (Franklin County)

Route H and BB (Lincoln County)

Route P (Pike County)

Once the rain lets up, construction will start ramping up once again. Here are some projects that may affect your commute this weekend and into next week.

In St. Louis County, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes will be closed eastbound and westbound from Lindbergh to I-170.

Drivers who use northbound I-270 overnight should be aware of two closures to replace signs over the interstate scheduled for next week. Crews will close two lanes on northbound I-270 just south of I-44, starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 10. At 11:30 p.m, crews will completely close all lanes of northbound I-270 for about 15 minutes to set the signs over the interstate.

Two right lanes eastbound will be closed Tuesday through Friday of next week for bridge repairs on the Blanchette Bridge over I-70.