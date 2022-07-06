ST. LOUIS – A Missouri road could soon be designated in the name of a St. Louis firefighter who died in the line of duty earlier this year.

Benjamin Polson, 33, was killed while battling a vacant house fire in north St. Louis on Jan. 13.

Earlier this month, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed the measure into law for a street sign in memory of Polson. The bill was made possible thanks to the St. Louis Hero Network and State Rep. David Gregory.

Officials tell FOX2 a street honoring Polson will likely be in south St. Louis County near his burial site, though the exact location and timetable for that have not yet been announced.

The St. Louis Hero Network also had T-shirts made honoring Polson, making around 700 to distribute to the entire St. Louis Fire Department and Polson’s family. Proceeds from T-shirt sales went to his family.