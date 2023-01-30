ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. -There are slick conditions and crashes happening in St. Charles County.

There is a layer of snow and ice on I-70 as well as flashing lights out in the area Monday morning. There was a five-car crash Sunday night on 364 East near Route K in St. Charles.

The crash report revealed that it was caused by one driver going too fast for the icy conditions. Several crashes and slide offs can be seen on I-70 as well.

More than 160,000 cars travel across this bridge, connecting St. Louis County to St. Charles County.

It’s known that crews are working in 12-hour shifts, but some of these crashes started happening before crews were able to treat the roads. The wintery mix is still causing people to slip and slide. Drivers are urged to remember it doesn’t take much for overpasses and bridges to ice over.

Here’s what AAA is reminding drivers.

“If you do have to travel, just make sure you’re leaving plenty of time to get to where you’re going safely and leaving plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you,” AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria shared.

AAA is reminding drivers to take it slow Monday morning, and allow yourself plenty of time and space if you need to.