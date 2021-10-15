Road damage closing lanes of I-270 through rush-hour

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Traffic is backing up on I-270 near 170 because of some damage to the road. Police have issued a warning about the traffic disruption.

The right two lanes of eastbound I-270 are closed just east of Lindbergh. MoDOT is working to repair the issue.

The lanes are expected to remain closed until 6:00 pm today. Give yourself some extra time to travel through this area as major backups are expected.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.