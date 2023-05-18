CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The Chesterfield Police Department is actively investigating a road rage incident that sent a 73-year-old man to the hospital with “unsurvivable” injuries.

A 73-year-old man was involved in an altercation with another man shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Dierberg’s Four Seasons parking lot in Chesterfield.

“I just noticed there were police cars by Dierbergs,” said Mehdi Rouhani.

Rouhani owns a restaurant in the Four Seasons strip mall near Olive Boulevard and Highway 141. He said he’s never heard of anything happening like Wednesday’s incident in the area before.

“You usually don’t see any problem at all,” he said.

One witness said it was the older man who threw the first punch in the fight.

According to Chesterfield police, the man was facing life-threatening injuries when he hit the back of his head and sustained a “significant loss of blood.”

The other driver is cooperating with the investigation.