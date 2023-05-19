CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A road rage incident ended in tragedy after a 73-year-old man was involved in an altercation with another man Wednesday night.

Authorities said the incident escalated in the Diebergs Four Seasons parking lot on Olive Boulevard.

Chesterfield leaders are speaking out about the dangers of road rage, which in this case was fatal.

“One of the men have succumb to their injuries,” said Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation. “It’s so senseless, and sympathy and condolences to the family.”

The Chesterfield Police Department responded to a report of a fight around 7 p.m. A witness told police the 73-year-old man threw the first punch.

“After the road rage, they became involved in an altercation that became physical, as I understand the matter is obviously under investigation,” Nation said.

According to the police, the man hit his head and lost a significant amount of blood. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The other driver in the altercation is cooperating with police.

Authorities encouraged residents not to react in a way that could escalate the situation. If you need intervention, you should call 911.

“From being aware of all that is going on in our world. It just seems like people all over, and I’m not excluding myself, the anxiety, the fear level, and the likelihood of overreacting in a negative manner is just tremendous,” Nation said. “I think we need to all give ourselves a pause and say, ‘Hey, we need to take a breath.’ We need to be a whole lot more tolerance because if we can’t discipline ourselves in that manner than the consequences are not going to be good.”