ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police said a road rage incident between two drivers led to a shooting outside of a shopping center in south St. Louis. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

For Becca Allen, Tuesday was just a normal day at work at the Seasons Spa and Salon. That’s until she heard what sounded like gunshots around 3 p.m.

“All of a sudden, we hear three clicks outside. And I was like, ‘Hey, what the heck is this?” Allen said. “So we basically locked the doors and were calling the police. We were like ‘Hey, there’s guns going off.'”

Several St. Louis County police officers arrived at the scene at Ronnie’s Plaza. Police said two drivers were involved in a road rage incident that culminated with shots fired on the plaza parking lot, right next door to the spa.

“I was like, ‘Why would people do this in the middle day on a Tuesday?’ It’s like crazy,” Allen said.

She said this type of crime is very unusual for the area.

“We have police cars coming down every three to four hours just patrolling all over. So this is very out of the blue,” Allen said.

Destiny Perry and her younger brother were in the area to see a movie and are thankful they were not around a few hours earlier.

“I bring my brother out here all the time and do things with him. So I think it’s just crazy that something like that happened out here in this area,” said Perry.

While there were no injuries, the incident left people in Ronnie’s Plaza rattled.

“Just be very careful of your surroundings. This could happen almost all the time in this new day and age. Just watch what you are doing and be careful,” Allen said.

Police say the two drivers have been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.