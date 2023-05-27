ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – One person is hurt, and a suspect is wanted after a road rage shooting Friday in St. Charles County.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of Missouri Route 364, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Investigators report the victim was merging onto the highway when a suspect in a dark-colored car, possibly a black Audi vehicle, would not allow the victim to enter the highway lane.

A road rage incident followed. A suspect pulled out a weapon and fired at least two shots at the victim’s vehicle. The victim was shot in the hand and was treated for undisclosed injuries.

The suspect vehicle rushed away from the scene. MSHP has not yet disclosed whether the driver or someone else in the suspect vehicle fired shots. However, investigators say the driver in the suspect vehicle is a white man, possibly in his 30s, with a goatee or facial scruff.

If you have any information relevant to this investigation, contact Troop C of the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 636-300-2800.