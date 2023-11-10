FENTON — Police confirm they are on the scene at Highway 141 just south of Gravois Bluffs where a man was shot in a car. Gateway Guide cameras show the road is shut down and an ambulance is on site.

Police were dispatched at around 8:00 a.m. when drivers in the area called 911 to report a hazard on the road. When they arrived, they found the man shot.

A witness tells FOX 2 that a man got out of his truck and started pounding on the window of another vehicle. The witness says she heard a “pop” when the man started walking back to his truck. She saw him grab his back. A passenger in his vehicle then said, “he just got shot in the back.”

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. St. Louis County Police say that he did not survive the shooting and has been declared deceased.

Police say that everyone involved in the incident remained on scene. There is an active investigation into the shooting.

This is a developing story and more information will be posted as it comes into the FOX 2 newsroom.

