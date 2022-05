ST. LOUIS – MoDOT crews are set to begin working on the eastbound lanes of the Blanchette Bridge Thursday night.

It’s all part of a rehab project that began back in 2020. Supply chain issues delayed work on sealing the driving surface until now. The two right lanes of eastbound I-70 will close from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Crews will work the same hours Friday night. More closures are planned over the next two weeks.