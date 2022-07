ST. PETERS, Mo. – Road work begins Monday morning on part of Mid Rivers Mall Drive to repair concrete slabs damaged by a recent water main break.

The work is happening in the 800 block of Mid Rivers Mall Drive, north of Willcott Road and South of Countryside Drive. Crews will close and repair one lane at a time until all five lanes have been fixed.

Construction will take place on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. It could take several weeks to complete.