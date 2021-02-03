‘Roaring with Love’: Win a free private dining experience on Valentine’s Day at Lion’s Choice

ST. LOUIS – Lion’s Choice is giving its customers a chance to win a free private dining experience on Valentine’s Day.

Five of the St. Louis based restaurant’s locations will be romantically decorating their dining areas and providing a ‘pre-fixe’, multi-course menu for the evening.

There will be one winner chosen for each location.

Each couple will have the entire restaurant to themselves.

The ‘Roaring with Love’ menu includes the new vegan Black Bean Soup, a side salad of choice, including the recently released Chicken Bacon Chipotle Ranch Salad, the guest’s preferred entrée sandwich and Bacon Cheese Fries, and the choice of a sundae, concrete or famous custard cone for dessert.

Guests can enter for their chance to win this exclusive experience on the restaurant’s Instagram page here or on their Facebook page here from now through Thursday, Feb. 11.