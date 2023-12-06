ST. LOUIS — A sixty-six-year-old man was assaulted and robbed of $20 after he declined to assist two people who asked for his help. The mugging happened Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Hampton.

The victim reported that two suspects approached him while he was walking southbound in the 1100 block of Hampton. When he refused, the suspects resorted to violence, punching him and hitting him with a gun before making off with $20.

The police say that the investigation into this incident is currently ongoing.